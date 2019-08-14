Soon, Hyderabad to get five new air quality monitoring stations

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad, as is the case with most metropolitan cities across the country, has been struggling to tackle its rising levels of air pollution for a while now. In a move that aims to effectively monitor the pollution in the city, the Telangana Pollution Control Board (PCB) is going to install five new Air Quality Monitoring Stations in the city, to check its Air Quality Index (AQI).

“The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has stationed the proposal for the five new Air Quality Monitoring Stations for Hyderabad. The new stations will be installed in the coming months based on the guidelines given by the CPCB,” said an official from PCB.

“Presently, Bangalore has the most number of stations. But after we get the new stations installed, Hyderabad will have the most number of the station in Southern India,” said the official.