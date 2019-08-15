Home Cities Hyderabad

Doctors in private hospitals ICUs too face violence

Need for better communication, and conflict management as part of medical curriculum, say researchers

Published: 15th August 2019 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2019 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By V Nilesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  That doctors face violence in government hospitals is a well-known fact. A survey conducted in Hyderabad suggests that even doctors working in critical care units of private and corporate hospitals, frequently face violence at work. Researchers who conducted the survey point out that apart from effective remedial measures like better communication, improved security and infrastructure, there is also a need for including conflict management as part of the medical curriculum.

They also advise that ‘conflict management teams’ should be formed in hospitals to overcome episodes of workplace violence in hospitals. In the survey conducted by researchers from Yashoda Hospitals, Somajiguda, responses of 118 doctors working in medical ICUs of various private and corporate hospitals were analysed. 

The survey reports that 72 per cent surveyed doctors experienced violence either in verbal or physical form while performing their duties, mostly during night hours, when the staff in the hospital is thin. While in more than half of the cases, the violence faced was verbal abuse, in close to 20 per cent cases, it was physical assault. The respondents included both male and female doctors.

In most cases of doctors facing violence (88 per cent), the violence was perpetrated by the kin of patients. Around 23 per cent of doctors who faced violence said that violent incidents had a profound psychological impact on them. The hospital management do not seem to be taking up cases of violence against doctors seriously. Even though most respondents said they reported incidents to concerned authorities, 53 per cent felt that action taken was not satisfactory. 

A majority of the respondents, point out that violent incidents can be avoided if communication with patients is improved. Around 55 per cent of respondents pointed out to poor communication as main cause of violent incidents, followed by billing-related disputes and dissatisfaction regarding medical services. 

