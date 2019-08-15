Hyderabad man ends life hours after causing fatal road accident

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hours after causing an accident, leading to the death of a pharmacy company employee and injuring another, a hotelier feeling responsible for the accident jumped from the top of a five-storeyed building in Kukatpally and ended his life. He is said to have taken the extreme step presumably worried over the consequences of the accident.

The deceased, ND Mohan, 24, runs Bawarchi hotel in Kukatpally. On Wednesday, Mohan along with his friends took a trip to Ananthapadmanabhaswamy temple, Medak district. Mohan was driving, and while returning, lost control over the vehicle near Kardhalmur village and rammed it into two 2-wheelers.

Mohan and his friends returned to the city by afternoon and approached the BDL police. A case was registered under 304 (a) (negligent driving causing death) against Mohan.