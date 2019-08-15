Home Cities Hyderabad

IIT-Hyderabad researchers use eggshells to produce bone substitutes

The researchers point out that usage of graft materials to heal bone defects has been known for a long time in India.

Published: 15th August 2019 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2019 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

IIT Hyderabad

IIT Hyderabad. (File| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Hyderabad, and NIT Jalandhar have developed a process by which bone implant materials — which are usually manufactured using synthetic materials that contain toxic elements — can now be synthesised using eggshells. A research paper on their findings has been published in a recent issue of the international journal, Ceramics International.  The researchers seek to produce bone substitute materials such as ?-tricalcium phosphate (?-TCP) using eggshells. Eggshells are mostly made of calcium-containing minerals, along with small amounts of proteins and water. 

Roopavath Uday Kiran, the co-author of the research paper and a student of Department of Biomedical Engineering at IIT-Hyderabad, said: “There is always some hesitancy in using synthetic chemicals as bone replacement materials because of the presence of chemical residues that are toxic. ?-tricalcium phosphate (?-TCP), for example, is synthesised using nitrate compounds, which is present even in traces, could be dangerous.”

He added, “Bioceramics made using eggshell wastes are predicted to exhibit greater biocompatibility than other synthetic powders due to the presence of additional bioactive elemental ions inherently present in the eggshell. Eggshells are not only biocompatible but are also inexpensive and can be obtained in huge quantities; millions of tons of eggshells are dumped across the world.” 

The researchers point out that usage of graft materials to heal bone defects has been known for a long time in India. The ancient Indian text, Sushruta Samhita, describes bone grafting method using materials having calcium, combined with the latex of banyan tree to form bone substitute. In modern times, damaged and missing bones are replaced with bone either from the patient, donor or using artificial materials containing calcium, such as Plaster of Paris or phosphate compounds. 

The researchers synthesised pure and thermally stable ?-TCP nanopowder from eggshells, fabricated scaffolds using these eggshell derived material and polymer and evaluated cellular response on the surface of these scaffolds. Their results show that eggshell derived bone substitute material is promising enough to replace commercially available ?-TCP produced using harmful nitrate precursors and has the capability to develop implantable biomaterial for tissue regeneration. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad NIT Jalandhar bone implant materials calcium-containing minerals tricalcium phosphate Roopavath Uday Kiran
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tiger spotted amid bushes near Kaliasot Dam in Bhopal on Tuesday | pti
DID YOU KNOW? India's tiger census is the world's largest biodiversity study!
Meet a 106-year-old freedom fighter from Kerala  
Gallery
School children tie rakhi on the wrist of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: PM Modi, Amarinder Singh, KT Rama Rao and other netas celebrate Raksha Bandhan
Fans were in for a treat this Raksha Bandhan with actors from Salman Khan to Nani sharing their goofiest and most adorable photos with their siblings. Newly minted celeb parents too treated us to some super cute posts of their children. Take a look! (Phot
IN PHOTOS | Raksha Bandhan 2019: From Sonam Kapoor to Madhavan, here's how celebrity siblings showcased their love!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp