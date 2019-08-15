Home Cities Hyderabad

National Institute of Nutrition director now part of international nutrition society

She has contributed significantly in the area of preconception nutrition and the first 1,000 days of life. 

Published: 15th August 2019 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2019 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

Dr R Hemalatha, Director of the National Institute of Nutrition interacting with the editorial team of The New Indian Express in Hyderabad on Friday | S Senbagapandiyan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Dr R Hemalatha, director of ICMR-National Institute of Nutrition, has been unanimously elected as a member of the executive committee of Federation of Asian Nutrition Societies (FANS) for a period of four years from 2019 to 2023. FANS is an international body that brings together professional nutrition societies and associations from across Asia, aims to foster international fellowship among nutrition scientists of the region and promote cooperative working arrangements, particularly in the furtherance of nutrition research, training and action programmes in the region.

Director of NIN Dr Hemalatha

In her new role, Dr Hemalatha, along with all the newly-elected office-bearers, will encourage the exchange of information and experiences in nutrition research, training and action programmes among the member countries. 

She is known for her extensive research in the realm of nutrition, infection and immunity, with special emphasis on women and child health. She has contributed significantly in the area of preconception nutrition and the first 1,000 days of life. 

She also conducted a battery of studies on probiotics and gut, as well as vaginal microbiome profiling in pregnant women that has generated vital information on the impact of inflammation on foetal growth and pregnancy outcomes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dr R Hemalatha director of ICMR National Institute of Nutrition ICMR executive committee of Federation of Asian Nutrition Societies FANS
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tiger spotted amid bushes near Kaliasot Dam in Bhopal on Tuesday | pti
DID YOU KNOW? India's tiger census is the world's largest biodiversity study!
Meet a 106-year-old freedom fighter from Kerala  
Gallery
School children tie rakhi on the wrist of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: PM Modi, Amarinder Singh, KT Rama Rao and other netas celebrate Raksha Bandhan
Fans were in for a treat this Raksha Bandhan with actors from Salman Khan to Nani sharing their goofiest and most adorable photos with their siblings. Newly minted celeb parents too treated us to some super cute posts of their children. Take a look! (Phot
IN PHOTOS | Raksha Bandhan 2019: From Sonam Kapoor to Madhavan, here's how celebrity siblings showcased their love!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp