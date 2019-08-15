Regional Transport Authorities in Hyderabad see earnings slump with auto industry crisis

Donita Jose By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The automobile industry’s slowdown has hit the revenues of the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) so hard that for the first time in several years, the RTA saw a slump in collections from Life Tax on vehicles. The authority has always earned well from Life Taxes. As per officials, the RTA’s State-wide earnings from the tax was `711 crore in 2019 during the four-month period of April-July, a fall from `715 crore collected last year in the same time. This indicates a dip in terms of the purchases made. The overall growth rate for all vehicle registrations in the State in the same phase across two years was -4.02%.

The drop in registrations was highest when it came to the segment of “other vehicles”, which comprises construction and equipment vehicles. The decline here was 45.59 per cent — the number of vehicles registered roughly dropped from 2,417 to 1,315 in the phase of April to July 2018 and April to July 2019.

In the same phase, the rate of “growth” touched negatives in terms of motor cars and motor vehicles.

The slump was higher where it came to motorcycles with a -3.39% growth. For motor cars, the growth was -0.088%. According to senior officials, in passenger vehicle segment, such statistics are shocking as the growth over the years have been persistently high State-wide.

The statistics with respect to the city are even more worrisome. As per official data on the GHMC area spanning across Rangareddy, Hyderabad and Mechal, the total fall in growth is -8.97 %.

In terms of passenger vehicles, this meant that for the 30,438 cars registered by the RTA in April to July in 2018, the number fell to 28,200 cars in 2019. In terms of motorcycles, the number of vehicles registered fell from 1,26,347 in April to July of 2018 to 1,13,763 in same phase of 2019. The growth has been -7.35% in motorcars and -9.96% in motorcycles respectively, indicating that in the city, the automobile industry has taken a more severe hit.

Meanwhile experts note that the impact of the same will be felt not only on automobile manufacturing industry but on the various allied industries. “GST has made the tax look visible. Earlier the import taxes were invisible. Apart from this, the lack of parking spaces, the lack of new models coming into the market, the increasing cost of living and shrinking purchasing power are causing a slow down at an alarming rate,” said P Santhosh Reddy, Executive Member for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Automobiles Dealers Association.