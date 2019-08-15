Home Cities Hyderabad

Rescued as child bride, 19-year-old now hopes to be a banker

At the tender age of 15, her parents decided to marry her, even before she could write the last of her SSC 10th examinations. 

Published: 15th August 2019 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2019 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

child marriage

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  At the tender age of 15, her parents decided to marry her, even before she could write the last of her SSC 10th examinations. Four years later, she flaunts a GPA of 8.23 in BCom first year from Osmania University, and aims to be a banker, and wishes to buy a house for her mother. Sandhya V, now 19, is the dream story of a fighter who fought and has chosen to script her own fate, rather than depend on others.

V Sandhya

It was in 2016 that Sandhya was to be married-off. “My parents had severe financial problems and could not afford my studies. Worried, they decided to get me married,” recounts Sandhya. Her parents eke out a living by ironing clothes. However, she did not lose hope. Before quitting education for good, she told her friends about her ordeal and her desire to study further.

They, in turn, informed her teachers, who contacted NGO, Balala Hakkula Sangham, who intervened and stopped the marriage. While one would assume that would have been the end of Sandhya’s problems and the beginning of a new life, unfortunately, while she was still in the State home for girls, her father committed suicide. “He could not bear the fact that my marriage broke. He did not know the way ahead,” says a visibly emotional Sandhya.

With help from the NGO, she completed her Intermediate. “My father’s death forced my elder brother to drop out of college and work, so my fate was to be something similar,” shares Sandhya. Fighting the odds, she is now only two years away from being the first generation graduate in her family and wants to either pursue banking or be a civil servant. “I wish the government assists me and my brother to complete our graduation,” hopes Sandhya. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad teen marriage Balala Hakkula Sangham
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tiger spotted amid bushes near Kaliasot Dam in Bhopal on Tuesday | pti
DID YOU KNOW? India's tiger census is the world's largest biodiversity study!
Meet a 106-year-old freedom fighter from Kerala  
Gallery
School children tie rakhi on the wrist of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: PM Modi, Amarinder Singh, KT Rama Rao and other netas celebrate Raksha Bandhan
Fans were in for a treat this Raksha Bandhan with actors from Salman Khan to Nani sharing their goofiest and most adorable photos with their siblings. Newly minted celeb parents too treated us to some super cute posts of their children. Take a look! (Phot
IN PHOTOS | Raksha Bandhan 2019: From Sonam Kapoor to Madhavan, here's how celebrity siblings showcased their love!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp