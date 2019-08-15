Telangana Congress workers dump pictures of CM KCR, KTR in potholes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress party workers, agitated over the delay in filling the potholes on city roads, held protests by filling the potholes with pictures of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and TRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Wednesday.

Led by Shaik Abdullah Sohail, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee’s (TPCC) minorities department chairman and party workers went across the affected parts of the city dumping pictures of KCR and KTR. Sohail pointed out that 1,155 were killed and 8,783 injured in road accidents in the last three-and-a-half years, ever since TRS won the GHMC elections.

He said bad roads were the major cause of accidents. Of 1,258 accidents reported this year till June 30, as many as 446 cases pertained to 2-wheelers. Of 129 deaths, 53 victims were pedestrians, 42 were 2-wheeler or pillion riders and 28 were due to self cause/own, he said.

“The father-son duo is directly responsible for the pathetic condition of roads. The CM has no time to visit any area while his son who was ‘Municipal Administration’ for five years is busy in political activities,” Sohail said.