Fear & panic as dogs rule the roost in Secunderabad Cantt

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The residents of Secunderabad Cantonment area are a troubled lot due to the stray dog menace in their area. The Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) does not have a veterinary wing to take care of the stray dog menace and relies on the veterinary wing of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to tackle the problem.

Residents claim that during late hours, it is difficult for them to even go out of their house. According to them, the problem is due to mounds of garbage lying uncleared on the roads within SCB limits. A 75-year-old V Satyanarayana, resident of Ganesh Nagar in West Marredpally says that they are worried about both their hygiene and safety. “The workers do not clear the garbage. It remains uncleared on the streets for days and some time for weeks. Due to this, the stray menace has worsened in the area,” he said. “Despite repeated appeals, the SCB turns a blind eye. As a result, it has become a tough task for the residents to even walk down the streets,” added he.

Superintendent of health and sanitation of SCB, M Devender, said that the workers are regularly clearing garbage, and only on some days it is left uncleared. However, the official did accept that the SCB is facing a stray-dog problem, and said that the issue will be soon be attended to.