Horticulture Expo in Hyderabad enthrals gardening enthusiasts

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Do you plan to landscape your lawn or add some ornamental flowering plants to your balcony, or perhaps grow organic vegetables on your terrace? If you are, then the seventh edition of the five-day All India Horticulture Agriculture and Nursery Expo at Necklace Road, is the place to be. It was inaugurated on Thursday and is a one-stop destination for all gardening needs.

With more than 100 stalls in the offing, the expo has a wide range of options to choose from for gardening enthusiasts. A wide range of bonsai are available for as little as `100 to up to a whopping`3 lakh. From ornamental flowering plants, vegetable seeds for terrace farming, succulents, cacti, medicinal plants, various bulbs and seeds, there is something for everyone here.

The participant nurseries are from different cities including Kadiam, Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru and Vijayawada, apart from nurseries from the twin cities. Exotic plants from the Himalayan slopes are also available from nurseries participating from Darjeeling and Siliguri. Khalid Ahmed, organizer of the event said that the expo will go on till August 19 and will be from 9 am to 9 pm daily.

However, the expo is not just limited to plants, but there are also many stalls selling various equipment and tools required for gardening, and setting up of a terrace garden or a vertical garden. Stalls selling pesticides, bio-pesticides, compost, organic manure and fertilizer also abound. For terrarium enthusiasts, there are numerous options of plants, and paraphernalia to develop terrariums. There are also ornamental plants from the Himalayan hill slopes. Gardening has not remained untouched with technology, as now there are mobile apps which help one identify pests, send alerts if the plant’s health is poor, and provide smart watering solutions, with which one can switch on or off the sprinklers from any remote locations.