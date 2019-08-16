Innovative Nano Monitoring of Sanitation launched by the GHMC yet to hit roads

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The innovative Nano Monitoring of Sanitation (NMoS), launched by the GHMC by fixing CCTV cameras mounted on top of vehicles to monitor sanitation, roads and other services remotely in January this year, is a non-starter even today.

As the file gathers dust, three such vehicles are getting rusted in open and lying idle at Sanjeeva Reddy Nagar police station. The GHMC had spent lakhs of rupees to procure NMoS vehicles and fitted the vehicles with CCTV cameras to capture images of people found throwing garbage, releasing water and sewage or dumping construction and debris on the roads, streets, lanes and by-lanes.

However, they are not being used anywhere in the city, and the public money lies wasted. These NMoS vehicles are parked at the police station permanently without ever being used. GHMC officials told Express that the vehicles are not being put to use for various reasons. They list no proper software to make use of the system, no connectivity to the Command Control Centre (CCC), besides lack of manpower, as the reasons the vehicles are lying unused.

In January this year, GHMC Commissioner, M Dana Kishore along with the Khairtabad zone zonal commissioner, Musharraf Ali Faruqui flagged off the NMoS vehicles, with the main objective to catch erring citizens red-handed. These vehicles are equipped with as many as three CCTV cameras, two static cameras and one focus camera fixed onto a Tata Nano. Wherever the teams find civic violations, they will capture, upload and send them to the CCC located at the GHMC head office. Based on the nature of violation, the CCC will send information to the officials concerned at the GHMC circle level, and the official concerned will impose fines against violators.

The GHMC launched ‘Saaf Hyderabad, Shandar Hyderabad’ to spread awareness among the people and had said that the modern technology was being used for sanitation and other purposes. They say these were teething problems, so initially, GHMC decided to have one each NMoS mounted CCTV camera vehicle for each GHMC zone. If they were found to be working well, it was proposed to extend them to all GHMC circles.