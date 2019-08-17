Home Cities Hyderabad

191 caste atrocity victims await relief as cops, revenue department don’t touch base

Ascaste atrocities continue to rise across the State, delayed compensation to the victims is only exacerbating their suffering.

Published: 17th August 2019 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2019 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

Caste violence, Lynching, Dalit atrocities

For representational purposes. (Photo | File, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Ascaste atrocities continue to rise across the State, delayed compensation to the victims is only exacerbating their suffering. In Hyderabad district, as many as 191 victims of caste atrocities are yet to receive their compensation, reportedly due to lack of coordination between the police and revenue departments.

According to procedures, when the police investigates a case of atrocity against SC/ST community members, the revenue department needs to verify the victim’s caste and issue certificates. Speaking to Express, an assistant commissioner of police, who recently investigated the rape of a Dalit woman said that the filing of a chargesheet was delayed due to delay in the caste certificate.

“There is no coordination between the police and revenue departments which is the main cause of the delays in receiving compensations,” opined K Ramulu, member, National Commission for Scheduled Castes.As per the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the State government should provide both relief and rehabilitation to the victims.

Collectors, in their capacity as district magistrates, are authorised to immediately withdraw money from State treasury for the same. However, the amounts are to be released in three phases. The first 25 per cent of the relief amount should be released within seven days of filing an FIR, next 50 per cent after filing of the charge sheet. The remaining 25 per cent is to be credited only if the accused is convicted. The percentages vary depending on the nature of cases.

An official with the district revenue department, on the condition of anonymity, said that the department has disbursed funds in 271 cases out of 462 cases. He further added that 91 cases were pending as the victims did not provide their account details, and in 90 cases the investigation authority, Assistant Commissioner of Police, did not file a chargesheet.

As per the statistics available with Telangana police, 137 cases of atrocities against members of SC/ST communities were registered under various sections of the IPC, in Hyderabad district in 2016. There has been a 16 per cent increase in crimes against SC/STs from the previous year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Caste Atrocity SC/ST community
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out in AIIMS, New Delhi on 17 August 2019. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out at AIIMS Delhi, rescue operations underway
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File Photo| EPS)
  Public discuss carving of Tenkasi district from Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli
Gallery
A shepherd taking his lambs and goats to station road Srinagar in order to sell them for Bakr-eid. (Picture taken on evening of August 9, three days before Eid-ul-Zuha /EPS)
Empty roads, security forces, constant vigil: An inside look from locked-down Kashmir
Hundreds of women demonstrated Friday night in downtown Mexico City to protest against a string of alleged sexual attacks by police officers. (Photo | AP)
Mexican women take to streets protesting police rapes and these pics will give you goosebumps!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp