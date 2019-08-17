Eight months on, NOCs for over 300 buildings pending in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With nearly 300 applications for no-objection certificates (NoC) requesting construction of new buildings pending for over eight months, Hyderabad district authorities are requesting the State to clear the NOCs. The district authorities have written at least three letters to the government, ever since earlier this year the High Court observed that revenue authorities have no legal sanction to grant a NOC or insist for one, from the applicants.

Ever since January 2019, when the High Court observed that there was no legal basis for the very constitution of an NoC committee, there has been no meeting held to dispose of the applications.

On the condition of anonymity, an official with Hyderabad collectorate told Express that there was no NoC committee meeting after the court’s order out of a fear of contempt of court.

How to protect lands?

The district officials opined that it is important to have an NOC committee to safeguard government-owned lands. “If there is no committee in place, encroachers could occupy government lands and build new structures, making it difficult to take back the encroached lands. Keeping all practical problems in mind we have requested the government to give suitable orders,” said the officer. It was in consultation with irrigation, endowment, wakf, among other departments that the revenue department examined whether the claims mentioned in an application were correct.