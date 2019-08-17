Home Cities Hyderabad

For that sweet tooth

Dessert & Co offers an array of chocolatey delights at quite affordable prices

Published: 17th August 2019 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2019 02:46 PM   |  A+A-

Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS

By Tamanna S. Mehdi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: If you are a chocolate fan, and enjoy indulging your sweet tooth in its soft and comforting gooeyness, then Dessert & Co. at Raheja Mindspace is worth a visit.We went on a  pleasant evening, with just the slightest of drizzle making for a wonderful setting, to dip our fingers, err, spoons in the wide range of desserts on offer. A major USP of the place is that it doesn’t break the bank with desserts here attractively priced between Rs 90 and Rs 150. Spoilt for choice, we decided on Old Fashioned Panama, an Opera, and a chocolate and apricot layer cake.

Sitting on a small porch-like sit-out in front of their dessert café, the cappuccino perfectly complemented the Old Fashioned Panama–a hazelnut sponge with whipped cream and layers of milk chocolate.The Opera had a deep coffee flavours. The chocolate and apricot layer cake was interesting. As the patisserie chef Suresh Paul told us, instead of sugar, they use the sweetness of apricots to flavour this pastry. He says, “The apricots are cooked overnight on low flame and then the syrup is used to sweeten the dish.”

Just as we were a little overwhelmed by the sugar rush the Chef got us a sampler of baked croissants and Danish pastries — right out of the oven. Some of these baked goodies were stuffed with dark chocolate, and some with strawberry syrups. Though this dessert bar’s been around for over a year now, a new and revamped menu, with clever tweaks to the old favourites are sure to tickle anyone’s appetite.
Suresh is unveiling 30 new desserts here and informs that two more outlets are on the anvil.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dessert & Co Old Fashioned Panama
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out in AIIMS, New Delhi on 17 August 2019. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out at AIIMS Delhi, rescue operations underway
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File Photo| EPS)
  Public discuss carving of Tenkasi district from Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli
Gallery
A shepherd taking his lambs and goats to station road Srinagar in order to sell them for Bakr-eid. (Picture taken on evening of August 9, three days before Eid-ul-Zuha /EPS)
Empty roads, security forces, constant vigil: An inside look from locked-down Kashmir
Hundreds of women demonstrated Friday night in downtown Mexico City to protest against a string of alleged sexual attacks by police officers. (Photo | AP)
Mexican women take to streets protesting police rapes and these pics will give you goosebumps!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp