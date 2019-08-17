For that sweet tooth

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: If you are a chocolate fan, and enjoy indulging your sweet tooth in its soft and comforting gooeyness, then Dessert & Co. at Raheja Mindspace is worth a visit.We went on a pleasant evening, with just the slightest of drizzle making for a wonderful setting, to dip our fingers, err, spoons in the wide range of desserts on offer. A major USP of the place is that it doesn’t break the bank with desserts here attractively priced between Rs 90 and Rs 150. Spoilt for choice, we decided on Old Fashioned Panama, an Opera, and a chocolate and apricot layer cake.

Sitting on a small porch-like sit-out in front of their dessert café, the cappuccino perfectly complemented the Old Fashioned Panama–a hazelnut sponge with whipped cream and layers of milk chocolate.The Opera had a deep coffee flavours. The chocolate and apricot layer cake was interesting. As the patisserie chef Suresh Paul told us, instead of sugar, they use the sweetness of apricots to flavour this pastry. He says, “The apricots are cooked overnight on low flame and then the syrup is used to sweeten the dish.”

Just as we were a little overwhelmed by the sugar rush the Chef got us a sampler of baked croissants and Danish pastries — right out of the oven. Some of these baked goodies were stuffed with dark chocolate, and some with strawberry syrups. Though this dessert bar’s been around for over a year now, a new and revamped menu, with clever tweaks to the old favourites are sure to tickle anyone’s appetite.

Suresh is unveiling 30 new desserts here and informs that two more outlets are on the anvil.