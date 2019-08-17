Home Cities Hyderabad

Four injured as IT firm’s cab crashes in Hyderabad

A Society for Cyberabad Security Council’s (SCSC) traffic volunteer T Manikanta Reddy, on his way for his morning shift saw the victims and called an ambulance. 

Published: 17th August 2019 10:10 AM

Car Accident

Image for representation.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  An SUV deployed by an IT company to drop its employees rammed a stationary vehicle near IKEA early on Friday morning, leaving the security guard, Vidyasagar Reddy, 43, bleeding from the head. The driver of the SUV, Suresh, 23 and three passengers, S Vijayalaxmi, 24, Tanvir Begum, 43 and Suma Pilleti, 30, all employees, also sustained injuries, and are undergoing treatment at different hospitals. 

The crash sparked a debate among techies on how these cabs rides can be made safer, as preliminary reports suggest that the driver was drowsy when the accident happened, and was rash driving. Eyewitnesses said the impact was extremely strong as the car’s bonnet and window were completely damaged. 

A Society for Cyberabad Security Council’s (SCSC) traffic volunteer T Manikanta Reddy, on his way for his morning shift saw the victims and called an ambulance. “It was at 6 am and there were no other vehicles on the road,” said Manikanta.As one who frequently works on morning shifts, he said that many cab drivers are over-worked and have continuous shifts, which leads to such accidents.

