GHMC to float third tranche of municipal bonds on August 20

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will float the third tranche of municipal bonds for Rs 305 crore at 11 am on August 20 in the city. The amount raised from the bonds will be utilised for implementing the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) for construction of flyovers, grade separators and underpasses.

Funds are being raised for the SRDP works for easing traffic congestion in the city, to minimise travel time, increase journey speed and minimise fuel consumption, besides helping in reducing pollution levels. Under the Municipal Bonds, the corporation proposes to raise a total of Rs 1,000 crore in a phase-wise manner from the bond market with a maturity period of 10 years. The bidding for the third tranche will be conducted on the electronic bidding platform of Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for an issue size of Rs 205 crore with greenshoe option of another Rs 100 crore.

Despite the share market being volatile for past few weeks, the GHMC preferred for municipal bonds over Rupee Term Loan (RTL) as Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) agreed to extend financial incentive for issuing Municipal Bonds for the year 2019-20. The incentive by MoHUA will be limited to Rs 26 crore @ Rs 13 crore per Rs 100 crore of bonds issued. As GHMC plans to float bonds from Rs 305 crore, it will get incentive of Rs 26 crore for Rs 200 crore bonds only, and for remaining Rs 105 crore there would be no incentive which is roughly Rs 13 crore.

Previously, GHMC had raised Rs 395 crore through municipal bonds in two tranches (Rs 200 crore in first tranche in February last year at coupon rate of 8.90 per cent and Rs 195 crore in second tranche this year at a cut-off coupon rate of 9.38 per cent). The funds were utilised fully for construction of sky ways, major corridors, roads, grade separators and flyovers under SRDP project.

The funds have been exhausted and corporation requires funds to complete the ongoing works. Under SRDP, GHMC has to clear the pending dues of about Rs 120 crore for the works completed and pay compensation for acquisition of land for SRDP works.