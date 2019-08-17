Home Cities Hyderabad

GHMC to float third tranche of municipal bonds on August 20

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will float the third tranche of municipal bonds for `305 crore at 11 am on August 20 in the city.

Published: 17th August 2019 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2019 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

GHMC, Hyderabad

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation office building (File Photo |EPS))

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will float the third tranche of municipal bonds for Rs 305 crore at 11 am on August 20 in the city. The amount raised from the bonds will be utilised for implementing the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) for construction of flyovers,  grade separators and underpasses.

Funds are being raised for the SRDP works for easing traffic congestion in the city, to minimise travel time, increase journey speed and minimise fuel consumption, besides helping in reducing pollution levels. Under the Municipal Bonds, the corporation proposes to raise a total of Rs 1,000 crore in a phase-wise manner from the bond market with a maturity period of 10 years. The bidding for the third tranche will be conducted on the electronic bidding platform of Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for an issue size of Rs 205 crore with greenshoe option of another Rs 100 crore.  

Despite the share market being volatile for past few weeks, the GHMC preferred for municipal bonds over Rupee Term Loan (RTL) as  Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) agreed to extend financial incentive for issuing Municipal Bonds for the year 2019-20.  The incentive by MoHUA will be limited to Rs 26 crore @ Rs 13 crore per Rs 100 crore of bonds issued. As GHMC plans to float bonds from Rs 305 crore, it will get incentive of Rs 26 crore for Rs 200 crore bonds only, and for remaining Rs 105 crore there would be no incentive which is roughly Rs 13 crore. 

Previously, GHMC had raised Rs 395 crore through municipal bonds in two tranches (Rs 200 crore in first tranche in February last year at coupon rate of 8.90 per cent and Rs 195 crore in second tranche this year at a cut-off coupon rate of 9.38 per cent). The funds were utilised fully for construction of sky ways, major corridors, roads, grade separators and flyovers under SRDP project. 

The funds have been exhausted and corporation requires funds to complete the ongoing works. Under SRDP, GHMC has to clear the pending dues of about Rs 120 crore for the works completed and pay compensation for acquisition of land for SRDP works.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Strategic Road Development Plan GHMC
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out in AIIMS, New Delhi on 17 August 2019. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out at AIIMS Delhi, rescue operations underway
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File Photo| EPS)
  Public discuss carving of Tenkasi district from Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli
Gallery
A shepherd taking his lambs and goats to station road Srinagar in order to sell them for Bakr-eid. (Picture taken on evening of August 9, three days before Eid-ul-Zuha /EPS)
Empty roads, security forces, constant vigil: An inside look from locked-down Kashmir
Hundreds of women demonstrated Friday night in downtown Mexico City to protest against a string of alleged sexual attacks by police officers. (Photo | AP)
Mexican women take to streets protesting police rapes and these pics will give you goosebumps!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp