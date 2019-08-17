Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad man rides home free with Zomato

So I called him and said this is my order, I asked him to drop me in the delivery location (My Room Address).

A delivery man working with the food delivery app Zomato sits on his bike in a business district in Mumbai

A Zomato delivery man (File photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The internet is abuzz with a Hyderabad man who took advantage of a Zomato ‘hack’ and secured a free ride home when the cab tariffs started to climb high. In a post on Facebook and Twitter, Obesh Komirisetty said that one evening  when he was at a mall, the cabs fares were very high.

“I opened Uber app but ride fares were high...around Rs 300 and also I am little hungry. I just opened Zomato and searched for food shops around me, I found one Dosa Bandi near me and ordered Egg Dosa. The delivery boy came and he was going to pickup my order at this Dosa Bandi.

So I called him and said this is my order, I asked him to drop me in the delivery location (My Room Address). So he dropped me along with order at my room (sic),” Komirisetty wrote on his Facebook wall. 
The post has been liked numerous times on both the social networking websites. Zomato responded to the post saying, “Modern problems require modern solutions”, added with a gif that said ‘Genius’.

