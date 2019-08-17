White tiger dies of cancer in Hyderabad zoo

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Nehru Zoological Park in the city lost a second white tiger in a span of two weeks. The male white tiger, Badri, died of cancer. The tiger was 14 years old and was brought to the city from the Tirupati zoo in 2011 when it was six years old. Earlier in the month, another white tiger died due to old-age.

Badri was under treatment for the past month for swelling on the right cheek below the ear. On August 13, the tiger was tranquilised for further treatment. On Friday, the animal died while undergoing treatment. A post-mortem revealed multiple tumours as the possible cause of death, with one weighing five kg.