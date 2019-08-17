Home Cities Hyderabad

Why girls should not dread the red

The pain and other period-related complications, are also leading causes why women are often left behind.

Published: 17th August 2019 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2019 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Can you believe that 42% respondents in a survey on periods felt they should not have spend so much on the products. ‘The Red Report’ - A Stree Search on Periods is a paper based on the findings from a survey Vitamin Stree did on periods, with 5,986 women to understand their relationship with periods - the good, the bad and the ugly.

The idea of releasing the survey is to normalise conversations around periods, menstrual hygiene and access to menstrual hygiene products, complications linked to periods and most importantly period positivity. Majority of the respondents were between 18 to 24 years of age. They hail mainly from tier one cities in India, speak English and are watching and sharing content online. They are mostly studying college or have just started their professional careers.

The question, we realised is not just about the taboo and lack of menstrual hygiene management, there is a larger question surrounding women’s reproductive health. The stigma blindly associated with periods leads to not just lack of information but also misinformation. If women don’t have access to the right information, they will not have the power to make an informed choice about their own bodies. A simple example is the pain and cramps associated with periods.

For centuries women have been told pain is normal, and one must just bear it and carry on. But as we see in our survey, the average intensity of pain experienced by women is on the higher side of the scale, and often could be indicative of more serious health problems. The pain and other period related complications, are also leading causes why women are often left behind in the education and economic systems, the other big reason being lack of access to menstrual hygiene management,” said that 10-member team that conducted the survey.  

96.6% of our respondents agreed that a safe space for open talk about periods is essential -  there’s no need to dread the red!  Among the contributors for the survey are Padmini Vaidyanathan, Anuj Hakked, Puneet Raheja, Advait Gupt, Akshat Gupt, Mohit Bhasin, Anisha Sharma, Akshat Gupta, Pankhuri Ranjan and Navya Anand.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vitamin Stree Periods
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out in AIIMS, New Delhi on 17 August 2019. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out at AIIMS Delhi, rescue operations underway
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File Photo| EPS)
  Public discuss carving of Tenkasi district from Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli
Gallery
A shepherd taking his lambs and goats to station road Srinagar in order to sell them for Bakr-eid. (Picture taken on evening of August 9, three days before Eid-ul-Zuha /EPS)
Empty roads, security forces, constant vigil: An inside look from locked-down Kashmir
Hundreds of women demonstrated Friday night in downtown Mexico City to protest against a string of alleged sexual attacks by police officers. (Photo | AP)
Mexican women take to streets protesting police rapes and these pics will give you goosebumps!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp