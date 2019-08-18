Home Cities Hyderabad

Maintenance works: GHMC to seek help from a third party

To ensure quality in maintenance works, safety measures while executing the works and to inspect approval of works, the GHMC has decided to take the help of a third party.

GHMC, Hyderabad

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation office building (File Photo |EPS))

By Express News Service

According to GHMC Commissioner M Dana Kishore, the decision was taken during a convergence meeting held at the Metro Rail Bhavan Office in Begumpet. Besides the GHMC commissioner, HMRL Managing Director NVS Reddy, TSIIC  Managing Director Venkatnarsimha Reddy, Rangareddy joint collector, chief engineers of various departments and senior officials also attended the meeting.

The decision comes in the wake of the GHMC, HMWSSB, TSSPDCL, HRDCL and ten other government departments taking up various works, including road widening, nala works, road cutting and repairs in the city to provide basic facilities to the residents.

Though these meetings are conducted on a monthly basis to have coordination between various departments, Dana Kishore proposed to have a third party comprising retired engineers, for which the other officials expressed their consent.

Each dept to allocate Rs10 l

To this new body, which will work independently, each department will allocate Rs 10 lakh. The senior engineers will visit the sites to inspect work progress on digging of roads, repair works and maintenance works. They will also check the details like sanction of work, period of completion, restoration works after completion of work, permission from GHMC for digging. If they find any discrepancies, they have the powers to penalise the concerned department
 

