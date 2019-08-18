ED attaches assets of  MLM firm

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday attached assets worth Rs 261 crore belonging to Future Maker Life Care Private Ltd, a Haryana-based multi-level marketing firm, in connection with a money-laundering probe.

The firm had allegedly floated ponzi schemes, and cheated more than 20 lakh investors from across the country. Investigations revealed that the accused had fraudulently collected around Rs 2,950 crore from lakhs of members.

The Economic Offences Wing of Cyberabad police had in September 2018 cracked down on the operations of the firm, and arrested its two directors Radheshyam and Bansilal from Hisar in Haryana. The scam came to light after a Kukatpally-based private employee approached the police, after he found the company’s claims suspicious.