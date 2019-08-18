Home Cities Hyderabad

Five engineering students arrested for selling marijuana in Hyderabad

The police informed the accused students were procuring marijuana from Araku and Andhra Pradesh borders and were selling in the city at a higher cost.

Published: 18th August 2019 07:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2019 07:36 PM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

For representational purposes

By ANI

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Police have arrested five engineering students for allegedly selling marijuana to their fellows and IT officials residing in different areas of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate, police said.

As much as eight kilograms of marijuana was seized by the cops on Friday.

The arrested youths have been identified as T Bhanu Teja Reddy, D Sai Naresh, K Akhil, Shaik Nayeem and K Saikumar.

The police informed the accused students were procuring marijuana from Araku and Andhra Pradesh borders and were selling in the city at a higher cost.

"On Friday, our teams were conducting vehicle checking at Shamshabad when the two among the five were found carrying a bag suspiciously. They were stopped and Marijuana was found inside the bag. They were taken into custody and during the investigation, they had revealed that three more are involved with them," said Ramakrishna, Circle Inspector, RGI Police Station.

The police immediately rushed to nab the other three accused, he added.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 has been registered against the accused and they were sent to judicial remand on Saturday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad Hyderabad marijuana Hyderabad marijuana arrest Hyderabad marijuana case
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian women cricket team player Mithali Raj prepares to depart to England for the World Women T-20 cup, from Bangalore. (File | PTI)
Favourite cricketer to success formula: Mithali Raj opens up to TNIE
Mithali Raj(L) and Virat Kohli. (File Photo)
In Conversation: Mithali Raj gets candid about her male counterpart Virat Kohli
Gallery
Think Gulzar, think 'shayris', film song lyrics, and Urdu 'nazms'. Although the man may be celebrated for his lyrical compositions, the world of Hindi cinema would not be the same without his equally brilliant films. Take a look at 13 pathbreaking films
Celebrating Gulzar Saab: Have you watched these 13 masterpieces of the underrated director?
A tree fell on a car following heavy monsoon rain in Shimla on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Roadblocks, wall collapse, landslides: Heavy rains wreak havoc in North India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp