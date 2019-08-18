Home Cities Hyderabad

Friends’ deaths inspired Shiva to become rescuer

Till date, Shiva has rescued at least 177 persons from drowning in the lake.

Published: 18th August 2019 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2019 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: He may be named after the Hindu god of destruction, but 43-year-old Shiva is responsible for saving the lives of over a 100 city dwellers. A professional swimmer, Vadde Hanumanthu, also known as Shiva, works with the Hyderabad Lake police and rescues anyone who falls into the Hussain sagar lake or even jumps into it of their own accord. Till date, Shiva has rescued at least 177 persons from drowning in the lake.

“I am not aware of who my parents are and have grown up on city footpaths. Nearly 23 years ago, one Malleswaramma took me under her care. She provided me with food and clothes. Her son, Mahender, had drowned in the lake. After the mishap, she returned to her native place in Kurnool district. A few years later, I made a friend, Pavan who was from Khammam. We become good friends and he was like a brother to me. He also drowned in the Hussainsagar lake. It was then that I decided to become a professional swimmer and took up rescuing as a service,” said Shiva.

Sharing his other habits, Shiva said that his mobile phone is always switched on so he can attend a call for help even at odd hours. “Every call is important for me. My aim is to not let any person die of drowning. I saved 177 persons who are now living with their family members. That brings my satisfaction,” he added.
Keeping in mind Shiva’s financial concerns, Lake inspector Dhana Laxmi took it upon herself to ensure all of Shiva’s three children are admitted in State residential schools. “I can’t speak in Telugu properly but my children can now speak English and other languages. I help the victims and rescue them from death-traps. Giving them another life now helps my children get better lives,” shares Shiva.

