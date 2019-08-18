Home Cities Hyderabad

Green goals sink as Hyerabad to immerse Ganesh the old way

The authorities are busy with the preparations for the nine-day celebrations, including the Ganesha Shobha Yatra when the idols would be immersed in the lakes.

Published: 18th August 2019 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2019 01:27 PM   |  A+A-

Ahead of the Vinayaka Chathurthi celebrations, workers create Ganesha Idols in Hyderabad | sathya keerthi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At a time when cities like Ahmedabad have decided to go eco-friendly on Ganesh Chathurthi, deciding not to immerse Ganesh idols in water bodies to prevent contamination, the district authorities of Hyderabad are once again opting for the traditional way. The authorities are busy with the preparations for the nine-day celebrations, including the Ganesha Shobha Yatra when the idols would be immersed in the lakes.

Recently, TRS working president KT Rama Rao in a tweet had pitched the idea of emulating Ahmedabad by placing the idols on the banks of water bodies instead of immersing them. He had appealed to the government authorities to look into the initiative. Though his tweet had garnered positive responses from the GHMC chief as well as Hyderabadis in general, with some people even asking Rao to implement the idea across the State, the district officials are going ahead with the annual tradition of immersion.

In a Ganesh Chathurthi prerequisites assessment meeting held at the Rangareddy district collectorate, the officials concerned from Revenue, Electricity, Medical, R&B, RWSS, Fisheries, Fire, and Police Departments were briefed on how to ensure a safe and prosperous immersion ceremony. Rangareddy District Collector Lokesh Kumar DS instructed the officials to address the grievances of the Utsav Committees.

When contacted, a senior official, who wanted to remain anonymous, said: “This is a sensitive issue. If we ask people to stop the immersion, the Ganesh Utsav Committees would allege that authorities are making it an issue only for Hindu festivals. Unless the government makes it a policy, we cannot promote the idea. However, we would appeal to the devotees to use eco-friendly Ganesh idols.”

Incidentally, agreeing to the request of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, Ahmedabad residents had decided to keep Sabarmati clean by not immersing idols of goddess Dasha Maa in the river.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ganesh Chathurthi Ganesh idols water contamination river contamination
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian women cricket team player Mithali Raj prepares to depart to England for the World Women T-20 cup, from Bangalore. (File | PTI)
Favourite cricketer to success formula: Mithali Raj opens up to TNIE
Mithali Raj(L) and Virat Kohli. (File Photo)
In Conversation: Mithali Raj gets candid about her male counterpart Virat Kohli
Gallery
Think Gulzar, think 'shayris', film song lyrics, and Urdu 'nazms'. Although the man may be celebrated for his lyrical compositions, the world of Hindi cinema would not be the same without his equally brilliant films. Take a look at 13 pathbreaking films
Celebrating Gulzar Saab: Have you watched these 13 masterpieces of the underrated director?
A tree fell on a car following heavy monsoon rain in Shimla on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Roadblocks, wall collapse, landslides: Heavy rains wreak havoc in North India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp