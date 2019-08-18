Labourer from Odisha gangraped at Hyderabad brick kiln

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a shocking incident, a migrant labourer from Odisha, who worked at a brick kiln in Maheswaram, was allegedly raped by four inebriated youngsters who also worked at the same brick kiln.

The 30-year-old victim, along with her husband and two-year-old son, had migrated to Hyderabad two months ago in search of work. The couple got jobs a brick kiln at Nagula doni tanda on the outskirts of Hyderabad, and lived in a hut on the kiln premises.

Around 8 pm on Friday, when most people in the area were asleep, the woman stepped out to relieve herself. The accused persons, who were sitting outside their hut, allegedly in an inebriated condition, intercepted the woman, gagged her, dragged her into the darkness and pinned her to the ground. Later, all four of them raped her one by one, and fled. The woman then returned to her hut and informed her husband, who was asleep. They later informed the brick kiln owner and approached the police.

The accused - Rahul, Manoj, Durga and Dayamagi - were booked under Section 376D (gangrape) of the IPC and special teams have been deployed to nab them, said ACP Ibrahimpatnam V Yadagiri Reddy. All of them are in their mid-20s, the police said, adding that both the accused and the victims hailed from Balangir district in Odisha, and were residing in the huts provided to them on the brick kiln premises.

“The victim was sent for a medical examination and further investigations are on,” the police said.