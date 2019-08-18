Man blackmails teen, rapes her multiple times in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 22-year-old man was on Saturday booked by the Madhapur police for raping his 15-year-old neighbour multiple times by blackmailing her with pictures he had clicked of her. The accused, Prem Kumar, hailed from Andhra Pradesh and worked at an eatery. He had known the victim, a school dropout, for a long time and they spoke frequently, the police said, adding that both of them lived with their families at Parvath Nagar in Madhapur.

One day when the girl was alone, Kumar barged into her house, threatened her and took pictures of her on his mobile phone. He later used the photos to blackmail the teen and raped her on multiple occasions. However, a few days ago, the pictures were leaked, and the girl’s family came to know about them. On enquiring, they learnt that Kumar had harassed the girl and raped her.

Kumar has been booked under charges of rape and under the POCSO Act, and has been detained.