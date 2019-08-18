Home Cities Hyderabad

Man blackmails teen, rapes her multiple times in Hyderabad

A 22-year-old man was on Saturday booked by the Madhapur police for raping his 15-year-old neighbour multiple times by blackmailing her with pictures he had clicked of her.

Published: 18th August 2019 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2019 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Rape, crime against woman

Representational image (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 22-year-old man was on Saturday booked by the Madhapur police for raping his 15-year-old neighbour multiple times by blackmailing her with pictures he had clicked of her. The accused, Prem Kumar, hailed from Andhra Pradesh and worked at an eatery. He had known the victim, a school dropout, for a long time and they spoke frequently, the police said, adding that both of them lived with their families at Parvath Nagar in Madhapur.

One day when the girl was alone, Kumar barged into her house, threatened her and took pictures of her on his mobile phone. He later used the photos to blackmail the teen and raped her on multiple occasions. However, a few days ago, the pictures were leaked, and the girl’s family came to know about them. On enquiring, they learnt that Kumar had harassed the girl and raped her.

Kumar has been booked under charges of rape and under the POCSO Act, and has been detained. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
rape blackmail Minor rape POCSO POCSO Act
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian women cricket team player Mithali Raj prepares to depart to England for the World Women T-20 cup, from Bangalore. (File | PTI)
Favourite cricketer to success formula: Mithali Raj opens up to TNIE
Mithali Raj(L) and Virat Kohli. (File Photo)
In Conversation: Mithali Raj gets candid about her male counterpart Virat Kohli
Gallery
Think Gulzar, think 'shayris', film song lyrics, and Urdu 'nazms'. Although the man may be celebrated for his lyrical compositions, the world of Hindi cinema would not be the same without his equally brilliant films. Take a look at 13 pathbreaking films
Celebrating Gulzar Saab: Have you watched these 13 masterpieces of the underrated director?
A tree fell on a car following heavy monsoon rain in Shimla on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Roadblocks, wall collapse, landslides: Heavy rains wreak havoc in North India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp