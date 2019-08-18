Octogenarian murdered by family in Hyderabad, body chopped and stuffed in plastic buckets

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In one of the most gruesome incidents, an octogenarian was brutally murdered by his family members at Malkajgiri of Rachakonda commissionerate in the city.

The victim Kishan Suthar Maruthi’s body was chopped into pieces, stuffed in plastic buckets and stored in the house. The incident which happened on Friday, came into light on Sunday when neighbours noticed a foul odour emanating from the house and alerted police.

Maruthi’s wife Gaya, son Kishan and daughter Prafful were arrested.

Police found that the family members took the extreme step unable to bear the harassment from Maruthi in a drunken condition.

According to police, Kishan Suthar Maruthi, a retired railway employee is residing at Krishna Nagar colony in Moula Ali under Malkajgiri police limits. He had two sons and two daughters. Elder son went missing in his childhood and elder daughter got married a few years ago. Kishan along with his wife Gaya, son Kishan and daughter Prafful are staying together.

Meanwhile, Maruthi was addicted to alcohol and would often harass family members when he was in drunken condition, due to which the family members were upset.

On Friday night also, Maruthi came home in a heavily drunken condition and started abusing and assaulting his wife and children. Angered by this, the family members first killed him with kitchen knives, chopped his body into pieces and dumped the chopped parts into plastic buckets and stored them at home.

On Sunday neighbours noticed a foul smell and tried speaking to the family members, but they did not open the doors and refused to come out. Suspecting foul play, they alerted police.

Police rushed to the spot and found the chopped body in the buckets.

Further investigations are underway, said police officials.