Home Cities Hyderabad

50 Hyderabad roads to be declared commercial?

In fact, the municipal body has already sent the proposal to the State government for the final approval.

Published: 19th August 2019 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2019 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major move that will ensure good revenue generation, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has identified as many as 50 road stretches — all 100-feet wide — in its limits to be declared as commercial roads. In fact, the municipal body has already sent the proposal to the State government for the final approval.

These stretches were identified by a committee, constituted by GHMC Commissioner M Dana Kishore last month following directions from Mayor Bonthu Rammohan who asked the Corporation to identify certain road stretches as commercial roads and to submit proposals to the government through the GHMC’s Standing Committee. 

The committee, which comprises GHMC Chief City Planner, GHMC Director of Town Planning and GHMC Engineering-in-Chief, was assisted by all the GHMC Zonal Commissioners of six zones to identify such roads that have potential for commercial development and could be partly converted for commercial use. 

Change in category

The GHMC officials informed Express that land use for these 50 roads will be changed from residential to commercial category. The said roads are not notified in the existing Master Plan of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority and they are presently notified under residential category, which is causing huge revenue losses to the Corporation. 

The GHMC has decided to change the land use of these roads as they have already turned into commercial hubs and are devoid of any residential activity. 

This will make way for GHMC to levy impact fee on owners approaching for building permissions and to levy property tax on commercial lines. The impact fee to be levied ranges from `300 to `400 per square feet in the GHMC limits on commercial properties. The corporation  now wants permission to levy impact fee for unnotified commercial roads.

According to officials, as per the Master Plan approved for the GHMC areas falling outside erstwhile MCH, certain areas have been earmarked for commercial use. 
Certain strips of land along major roads, including National Highways and State Highways, were also earmarked for commercial use. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
GHMC Hyderabad roads
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Led by Babu Khan, over six dozen members of minority community carrying tricolour and chanting Bharat Mata ki jai reached the workshop on Monday morning. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH: Muslims in Ayodhya clean stones and pillars for Ram Mandir
Shakthi Nivetha becomes first woman from Tamil Nadu to scale Mount Elbrus
Gallery
Multilingual biographical epic Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy boasts of an impressive ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Kiccha Sudeep, Nayanthara, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah and Jagapathi Babu. The film, based on the life of the first fr
From Amitabh Bachchan to Nayanthara, meet the warriors and women of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy
On World Photography Day, take a look at some of the best photographs by our lensmen. Each of them tells many stories - of contemporary India, of day-to-day struggles; a few are funny, some poignant... Enjoy! (IN PIC: A child being pulled out of a crowded
World Photography Day: Is that MGR with Modi?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp