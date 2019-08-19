CP meets families of police staff

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Aatmiya Sammelanam, an interaction programme for the family members of the police was conducted for the staff and families of Osmania University Police on Sunday.

Hyderabad police commissioner

Anjani Kumar | Express

Hyderabad police commissioner Anjani Kumar along with his spouse Vasundara Sinha, who is an IRS officer interacted with the police members in the programme.

Kumar, however, stressed that organising such programmes where the families of the police staff come together and interact with each other would help in strengthening support within the police department. He also expressed his intention of organising the Sammelanam for the family members of the police station, as they serve as the backbone of the family. “It is due to the co-operation that police is able to perform their duties perfectly,” Anjani Kumar said.