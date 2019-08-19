Home Cities Hyderabad

Decision on strike by private hospitals likely today

With private hospitals refusing to admit them, patients are being forced to depend on government hospitals instead. 

Published: 19th August 2019

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Aarogyasri Network Hospitals Association (TANHA), who had launched protests refusing to admit patients under the Aarogyasri and Employee Health Scheme (EHS) in over 200 private hospitals, will conduct an executive body meeting on Monday to decide whether they should continue the strike or not. The association had previously refused to end the strike until the State government paid up the pending dues of Rs 1,500 crore.

Speaking to Express, T Hari Prakash, secretary of TANHA, said: “The government has clearly told us that they do not have the money at the moment. It will take them at least another three to four months to pay us back in full. However, it is not just the payment that we seek. We should be given regular payment through green channels, and the tariff should be revised.” 

The rush has significantly increased in hospitals such as Gandhi Hospital, Osmania General Hospital and Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences. 

City-based activist Lubna Sarwath had written to the National Human Rights Commission, pointing out how patients were being denied their basic right to life. “The State government is neither paying its dues to private hospitals nor strengthening the government hospitals. But it has Rs 500 crore to construct new Secretariat and Assembly buildings,” Lubna stated.

