Hyderabad to present its water conservation schemes before Cabinet Secy

HYDERABAD: Crucial activities initiated by Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to create mass awareness among citizens like Jal Shakti Abhiyan, Water Leadership and Conservation network (WaLC), Saaf Hyderabad Shaandaar Hyderabad (SHSH) has received lavish praise from Secretary to Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation, Parameswaran Iyer. Iyer is leading the Centre’s flagship Swachh Bharat Mission and the National Rural Drinking Water Programme across the country with a main objective of conserving water that is depleting with each passing day.

HMWSS&SB Managing Director, M Dana Kishore who is also the GHMC Commissioner gave a brief presentation to Parameswaran Iyer in New Delhi on Sunday on SHSH, Jalashakthi Abhiyan on WALC programme etc.

Impressed with the crucial activities being implemented by GHMC and Water Board in Greater Hyderabad limits for conservation of water, checking wastage of water and maintenance of sanitation, Parameswaran Iyer urged Dana Kishore to give a presentation on SHSH, WaLC and Water Conservation activities taken up in Hyderabad before Cabinet Secretary, Pradeep Kumar Sinha in Delhi on August 26.

“We are the only Urban Local Body along with another two districts chosen from entire country who got this opportunity to explain the activities being implemented in their jurisdiction. This is a rare opportunity to showcase the programmes taken up in Hyderabad’’, Dana Kishore told Express.

HMWS&SB has decided to focus on conserving water and to utilise in other water stressed areas by instituting WaLC for educating the customers on prevention of wastage of water through public participation by involving the public representatives particularly the local corporators and MLAs of their respective wards and constituencies.

WaLC is acting as an interface platform to integrate the technical, economic, and social dimensions of water. Bring in various approaches and methods on water conservation and reduction of wastage of water. Taking responsibility to demonstrate on ground with support from identified NGOs duly involving the local leadership.