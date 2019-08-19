Home Cities Hyderabad

IPS officer pens folk songs to combat misinformation

The rumours regarding kidnap gangs from others states arriving to kidnap local children are very common. Such messages are widely circulated on social media, often accompanied with pictures.

Published: 19th August 2019 10:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2019 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

Jogulamba Gadwal District Superintendent of Police (SP) Rema Rajeswari interact with children during a campaign to create awareness on the spread of fake news | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ever since it came to her notice that the spread of online rumours has been escalating, Jogulamba Gadwal Superintendent of Police (SP) Rema Rajeshwari had taken it upon herself to curb this trend in her district. She opted for a rather novel technique in her endeavour, by depending on folk artists to create awareness among the people. Interestingly, she herself had penned a song in Telugu, that too in a Telangana dialect, to reach out to the common man. 

What is the general response you get for initiatives to prevent fake news?
The response was mammoth. We organise folk programmes in every police limits, in order to communicate to the people that it’s necessary to prevent fake news. Everyone has internet these days. We just tell people not to misuse it by creating rumours. 

Can you explain the format of these special campaigns?
Fake news often has terrible consequences. Many innocents were lunched to death by mobs, just because of the spread of such baseless rumours. I felt passionate about it, so I wrote Telugu songs on the issue. Now a few folk artists are helping me present them at every village of Mahbubnagar, Gadwal districts. I visit these places personally and interact with the villagers. We have also set up a special social media tracking cell to monitor online content.

What kind of rumours are the most common?
The rumours regarding kidnap gangs from others states arriving to kidnap local children are very common. Such messages are widely circulated on social media, often accompanied with pictures. We have been asking people to not blindly believe in such WhatsApp forward, and instead inform police if they find someone in suspicious circumstances.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Led by Babu Khan, over six dozen members of minority community carrying tricolour and chanting Bharat Mata ki jai reached the workshop on Monday morning. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH: Muslims in Ayodhya clean stones and pillars for Ram Mandir
Shakthi Nivetha becomes first woman from Tamil Nadu to scale Mount Elbrus
Gallery
Multilingual biographical epic Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy boasts of an impressive ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Kiccha Sudeep, Nayanthara, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah and Jagapathi Babu. The film, based on the life of the first fr
From Amitabh Bachchan to Nayanthara, meet the warriors and women of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy
On World Photography Day, take a look at some of the best photographs by our lensmen. Each of them tells many stories - of contemporary India, of day-to-day struggles; a few are funny, some poignant... Enjoy! (IN PIC: A child being pulled out of a crowded
World Photography Day: Is that MGR with Modi?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp