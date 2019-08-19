Medical rep found dead in Meerpet

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a tragic incident, a youngster who worked as a medical representative, was found dead under suspicious circumstances at Meerpet in Rachakonda on Sunday. The victim has been identified as Kandi Sandeep, 30.

According to police, Sandeep worked as a medical representative for a pharmaceutical company and resided at Jillelaguda under Meerpet police limits along with his family.

Sandeep was last seen by his father, before going to sleep, at their house on Saturday night around 11.30 pm watching television. However, when the family woke up the next morning, he was found missing and during searches, found Sandeep lying dead outside, a few metres away from their house. His family members alerted the neighbours, who in turn informed the police rushed.

Meerpet police inspector N Yadaiah said a case of suspicious death has been field and investigation is on.