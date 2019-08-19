Home Cities Hyderabad

Telangana police get cracking as fake news festers

He also instructed the unit heads to take stringent action against those who spread such misinformation.

Published: 19th August 2019 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2019 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

fake news

For representational purposes

By Mouli Mareedu
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The rampant circulation of fake news on digital platforms has been a pain point for the Telangana police for a while now. As viral rumours with the potential to incite hate crimes between different communities continue to spread, the State police have decided to take up special measures to prevent such circulation, at least during the festival season scheduled to start from September.

As recently as on Saturday, a Twitter handle @FaizaneMadina, going by the name Faizan-E-Madina, had posted some fake information on the platform stating that communal tension has gripped Telangana. The post was accompanied with old pictures to add legitimacy to the false news. Immediately, however, Director General of Police (DGP) M Mahendar Reddy reacted to the post, informing denizens that the news was entirely fake and baseless. Senior police officials warned that those sharing fake information including morphed photos and doctored videos on social media are liable to be punished, especially if the news have potential to create law and order issues.

“We have cutting-edge technologies that are being used to detect the source of such content. As soon as we receive information on such rumours, we will track and block them,” the police said. 

Meanwhile, the DGP directed all district superintendents and commissioners of police to be as alert as the social media wing, in monitoring the circulation of fake news. He also instructed the unit heads to take stringent action against those who spread such misinformation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
fake news Telangana police
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Led by Babu Khan, over six dozen members of minority community carrying tricolour and chanting Bharat Mata ki jai reached the workshop on Monday morning. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH: Muslims in Ayodhya clean stones and pillars for Ram Mandir
Shakthi Nivetha becomes first woman from Tamil Nadu to scale Mount Elbrus
Gallery
Multilingual biographical epic Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy boasts of an impressive ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Kiccha Sudeep, Nayanthara, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah and Jagapathi Babu. The film, based on the life of the first fr
From Amitabh Bachchan to Nayanthara, meet the warriors and women of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy
On World Photography Day, take a look at some of the best photographs by our lensmen. Each of them tells many stories - of contemporary India, of day-to-day struggles; a few are funny, some poignant... Enjoy! (IN PIC: A child being pulled out of a crowded
World Photography Day: Is that MGR with Modi?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp