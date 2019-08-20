Home Cities Hyderabad

Driving Hyderabadis to their homes 

She feels that Hyderabadis are lucky to be able to escape the summer and the monsoon travails by commuting in the metro train.

Published: 20th August 2019 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2019 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

Sonali Dayal, Loco Pilot in Hyderabad Metro Rail (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “My NRI friend boarded the Hyderabad Metro Rail train last week because she wanted to experience the joy of riding a mass carrier driven by mana Hyderabadi girl who ferries over 1,000 people confidently in each ride every day. After the ride, she hugged me for busting the stereotype that women can’t drive,” says an excited Sonali Dayal, 26, who has been working as the Loco Pilot (engine driver, colloquially) for the Hyderabad Metro Rail for the last two years, two months.

She feels that Hyderabadis are lucky to be able to escape the summer and the monsoon travails by commuting in the metro train. The young techie turned Loco Pilot said that on public holidays like the Independence Day, there are many more footfalls. “More families like to give their bikes and cars a skip and take an eco-friendly ride in the Metro and spend quality time with their family. It gives me immense joy to be part of this ecosystem,” she says.

Incidentally, Sonali also drove her dad back home on one rainy day recently. “That is certainly a high point of my career here,” she says with a big smile. Her colleague Bhavya Siripuram joins her in sharing the joy. “Although cities like Hyderabad have a large workforce comprising women, most citizens are still pleasantly surprised to see us girls in the driving seat,” she adds.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad Metro Rail Hyderabadi girl Loco Pilot
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The alleged smugglers were carrying 3.5 lakh Saudi Riyals (Rs 74.37 lakh) each by concealing them in false bottoms created in sweet boxes and biscuit boxes. (Photo by special arrangement)
Foreign currency worth Rs 1.48 crore concealed in sweet boxes seized at Hyderabad airport
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
Delhi Rains: River Yamuna crosses danger mark as water level further rises
Gallery
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
Paul Pogba pulled his jersey over his face when the final whistle sounded, his latest spot-kick failure costing Manchester United two points and casting doubt over the wisdom of the team rotating its penalty-takers. (Photo | AP)
Premier League: Pogba misses penalty as Wolves deny Manchester United victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp