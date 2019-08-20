Foreign currency worth Rs 1.48 crore concealed in sweet boxes seized at Hyderabad airport

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two men who were allegedly smuggling foreign currency equivalent to Rs 1,48,75,000 to Dubai, were arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence Officials at the RGI airport late on Monday night.

The duo concealed the foreign currency in compartments created in sweet boxes, biscuit boxes and also in their baggage, found officials. Inquiries revealed the passengers were in their mid-20s and were travelling abroad for the first time.

Based on a tip-off, DRI officials intercepted the two passengers separately at the RGI airport, Shamshabad. The first passenger was supposed to fly in a Dubai bound Indigo Airlines flight 6E 26, scheduled for departure during the afternoon. The second passenger was supposed to fly in an Air Indian flight AI 951.

Examination of their luggage bags revealed that foreign currency was deftly concealed in fake bottoms created in sweet boxes, boxes packed with Osmania biscuits and also in the bags.

Each passenger had concealed 3,50,000 lakh Saudi Riyals equivalent to Rs 74,37,500 each.



On inquiry, the duo revealed that they have obtained the foreign currency from unauthorised sources, which the officials believe could be their handlers who are into hawala trade.

The passengers also told officials they are aware of the fact that it is illegal to carry foreign currency out of the country.



A case is registered against them under charges of Foreign Exchange Management Act.

The currency equivalent to Rs 1,48,75,000 was seized and the duo were arrested.

Officials are verifying if the duo were working for the same handlers and to whom they were to deliver the smuggled currency.

Further investigations are underway, said officials.