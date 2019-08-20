Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation conducts medical camps across city

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an attempt to curb the rising number of malaria, dengue and chikungunya cases, GHMC has launched 600 medical camps in the last ten days. Every medical camp on an average is catering to over 100 patients every day. Equipped with instant malaria tests, the camps are also providing other instant diagnostic tests. Every day a temporary camp is set up at a selected place with a medical officer of the nearest Basti Dawakhana, four attendants and lab technicians, and a team of an entomologist and officers responsible for awareness campaigns.

A senior GHMC official said, “We have identified slums and crowded residential areas in the city where these camps are being conducted in a phased manner.” Speaking to Express, Dr Manjula, medical officer at a camp in East Marredpally, said, “We have been mostly getting people with complaints of body aches and seasonal fever. Suspected cases of malaria are immediately being provided with the symptomatic medication. People who are testing positive on the instant test, their slides are being sent to hospitals such as Gandhi or Osmania Hospital for further tests.”

On-site senior entomologist, A Srinivas Reddy, said, “We are not only spreading awareness but also cleaning out stagnant water sources that may have a threat of mosquito larvae. Apart from this, if any area recognises a person as malaria positive, we come to the area and conduct another thorough search for breeding sources within the immediate vicinity of 100 houses.”

Instant diagnostic tests

