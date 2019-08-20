Here’s how to nail it!

Home Cities Hyderabad

Plain and boring polish for the nails is passe, go holographic or bejewelled says Rinki Vasu of The Nail Box, a cosy nail bar at Jubilee Hills 

Published: 20th August 2019 05:22 AM

pic: Sathya Keerthi

By Srividya Palaparthi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “I love getting my nails done!” says Rinki Vasu who realised that the plight of finding a well-equipped exclusive nail salon in the city was also the plight of many. Hyderabad which till recently has basic manicures and nail art kiosks. Barely any nail salons that had the extensive gamot of services that one would find in a competitive city existed here. “Everytime I wanted fancy nails I had to get it done when I went abroad or when I was in Delhi.

In Hyderabad, I couldn’t find salons to have any service beyond the basic ones,” she says. So what did she do? She went and trained herself in nail enhancement services. “I started off by just learning it to fulfil my own interest and love for fancy nails. But soon my family and friends came over to get their nails done from me. It wasn’t long before one of them suggested me to start my own nail bar. So I got a team and trained them in my own house for a couple of months and then started The Nail Box.

The store offers a range of services for nails including, the basic defining to acrylics, gels, bejewelling and extensions. Rinki says that the trend keeps changing. “For instance, holographic nails were a big hit the last season and I had quite a few clients who came in for that. Bejewelling which involves decking up the tips with rhinestones or Swarovski crystals are a favourite for occasions, brides and their entourages,” says Rinki who also has a few high profile clients like Eesha Rebba, Tejasvi Madiwada and Poojitha Ponnada. Each of these services are done to perfection with a specific process for each one of them. 

Gel polishes, acrylic nails and extensions last longer and are stronger than your usual manicures. Curing the nails under the UV light to harden is a necessity after every coat. Thematic designs, 3D nail art and rhinestones too are the ones you could watch out for if you are in for a change in your style. 

Rinki says that this is a way to express your style in detail. “We have clients with all kinds of nails coming in for services. Extensions are meant particularly for those who can’t maintain the length or strength of the nails but are passionate about getting pretty tips. I want to break the myth that nail extensions and manicures are only meant for celebrities. It is for everyone to feel special about. I would however recommend the ones getting their nails done to treat their nails as accessories and not as tools,” she quips signing off.

