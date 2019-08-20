Home Cities Hyderabad

‘Hyderabad a treasure trove of Persian archival history’

The noted scholar described Hyderabad as a 'Treasure Trove' of Persian archival history in India.

Hyderabad based Maulana Azad National Urdu University

Hyderabad based Maulana Azad National Urdu University (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Study of Persian will help researchers understand historical records while decoding history, said Prof Eva Orthmann, Head of the Department, Iranian Studies, University of Gottingen (formerly Berlin University) at the inauguration of International Persian Summer School at Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) here on Monday. 

The noted scholar described Hyderabad as a ‘Treasure Trove’ of Persian archival history in India. She said that Telangana Archives possesses a unique collection of documents from the Mughal era to Asaf Jahi period, with most of the records in Persian and the participants will get an opportunity to read and analyse such archival records available at different places in Hyderabad.  The first Summer School was held in Gottingen last year. The success of the first school motivated the organizers to hold the second school in India.

