Hyderabad Police consent must for erecting Ganesh pandals

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad police on Monday issued guidelines to organisers of Ganesh pandals, ahead of the Ganesh Chathurthi celebrations. As per the guidelines, the organisers should get clearance certificates in writing from the Divisional Assistant Commissioners of Police concerned before installing the pandals.

Forms for seeking clearance for Ganesh idol installation would be available at all police stations in the city from August 22 to August 26. The form should clearly indicate the place and the date of the proposed installation, as also date, time, route and destination of the proposed immersion procession. The instructions are as follows

*Organisers have to take No Objection Certificate from the owner of the premises where the idol is to be installed.

*Installation would be allowed only at places where it would not cause obstruction to free flow of traffic.

*Only box type loudspeakers allowed and the noise levels should be kept within the permissible limits. These should be used only between 6 am and 10 pm.

*Ban on bursting of crackers from 6 am on September 2 to 6 pm on September 9.

* Forcible collection of ‘Chanda’ would not be allowed in the name of the festival