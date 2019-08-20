Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad Police consent must for erecting Ganesh pandals

Hyderabad police on Monday issued guidelines to organisers of Ganesh pandals, ahead of the Ganesh Chathurthi celebrations. 

Published: 20th August 2019 05:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2019 05:02 AM   |  A+A-

Ganesh Pandals in Hyderabad (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Hyderabad police on Monday issued guidelines to organisers of Ganesh pandals, ahead of the Ganesh Chathurthi celebrations. As per the guidelines, the organisers should get clearance certificates in writing from the Divisional Assistant Commissioners of Police concerned before installing the pandals. 

Forms for seeking clearance for Ganesh idol installation would be available at all police stations in the city from August 22 to August 26. The form should clearly indicate the place and the date of the proposed installation, as also date, time, route and destination of the proposed immersion procession. The instructions are as follows

*Organisers have to take No Objection Certificate from the owner of the premises where the idol is to be installed. 
*Installation would be allowed only at places where it would not cause obstruction to free flow of traffic. 
*Only box type loudspeakers allowed and the noise levels should be kept within the permissible limits.  These should be used only between 6 am and 10 pm.
*Ban on bursting of crackers from 6 am on September 2 to 6 pm on September 9.
* Forcible collection of ‘Chanda’  would not be allowed in the name of the festival

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad police Ganesh pandals hyderabad ganesh chaturthi
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The alleged smugglers were carrying 3.5 lakh Saudi Riyals (Rs 74.37 lakh) each by concealing them in false bottoms created in sweet boxes and biscuit boxes. (Photo by special arrangement)
Foreign currency worth Rs 1.48 crore concealed in sweet boxes seized at Hyderabad airport
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
Delhi Rains: River Yamuna crosses danger mark as water level further rises
Gallery
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
Paul Pogba pulled his jersey over his face when the final whistle sounded, his latest spot-kick failure costing Manchester United two points and casting doubt over the wisdom of the team rotating its penalty-takers. (Photo | AP)
Premier League: Pogba misses penalty as Wolves deny Manchester United victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp