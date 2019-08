By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: HMWS&SB Managing Director, M Dana Kishore made a presentation on the activities taken up by the board at the National Workshop-cum-Exhibition on Sustainable Sanitation organised by the MoHUA in Delhi on Monday.

He spoke about the initiatives taken up by the water board to eliminate human entry into sewers by introducing mini sewer jetting machines. He also spoke on the importance of Water Leadership and Conservation network (WaLC).