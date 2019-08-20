Home Cities Hyderabad

Officials brainstorm on decongesting road between Nizampet, Bachupally

Published: 20th August 2019 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2019 05:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Steps are being taken to decongest Nizampet-Bachupally road which is heavily loaded corridor causing lot of traffic jams. Principal Secretary to Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD), Arvind Kumar on Monday inspected the road and asked the officials to prepare a road development plan for widening the existing 60-feet road to 100 feet. The total length of the road from Nizampet crossroad to Bachupally is about 8 km out of which 1.50 km is under control of HRDCL while the remaining stretch is under the control of Roads and Buildings department.   

Kumar said that for decongestion of traffic on Nizampet road, the parallel road needs to be strengthened and widened to 100 feet road. He suggested developing two alternative roads parallel to the existing Hitec City road passing through Forum mall and JNTU.

The first option suggested by the consultants was a road from HITEX Kaman to Indu Fortune followed by Vasantha Vihar colony adjacent to JNTU. The second option was from Miyapur Metro depot to Calvary temple. The Principal Secretary directed the officials to examine both the proposals.

