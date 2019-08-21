Hyderabad School Parents Association warns of contempt case against state government over school fee issue

Sadaf Aman By

HYDERABAD: Unhappy that the government has put the school fee regulation issue on the back burner, parents allege that it has also ignored the directives passed by the Telangana High Court on the issue of fee collection, amounting to contempt of court. They have demanded urgent corrective action from the government and said that failure to do so might force the Hyderabad School Parents Association (HSPA) to initiate proceedings for contempt of court against the government.

In its 2018 order, the HC allowed schools to increase the fees for the academic year 2018-19 but directed them to adhere to two conditions — deposit the increased fee in a separate bank account, and amount will not be withdrawn until further orders. In the absence of any further direction from the court, parents demanded an update on the implementation of these directives.

Parents sought details about any checks being carried out to see if any school had deposited the increased fee in a separate account, how many schools had been checked, and if any of the schools had withdrawn the amount collected.

“The last such committee, formed under the chairmanship of Prof Tirupathi Rao, submitted its final report more than a year back, but the government is yet to act on its recommendations,” said Venkat Sainath K, joint secy, HSPA.

Another parent rued that though the court orders were issued before the 2018-19 academic year began, it has not been implemented even a year later. “The schools have issued fee challans for term 2 also, and yet, we have not seen any action from the government,” said Pavan Reddy, member of the association.

Meanwhile, a statement issued by HSPA said that in case the government still does not respond or fails to give a “satisfactory response”, the association “will not hesitate to go to court again”.

‘Lobby at work’

“The all-powerful schools’ lobby and govt may be able to delay justice in courts, but they shall not be able to deny justice to lakhs of parents reeling under incessant fee hikes,” HSPA said