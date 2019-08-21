Telangana State Council of Higher Education allows spot admissions

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana State Council of Higher Education has finally bowed down to the long-standing demand of private degree college managements and has allowed spot admissions in Degree Online Service Telangana (DOST) for admission into undergraduate courses in private aided and unaided degree colleges.

The admissions will go on till August 22 and students will have to submit DOST-ID to the colleges which will pay the DOST registration fee (Rs 400). Seats will be allotted as per the student’s preference, provided the seats are vacant in the courses picked. Students who have already participated in any of the earlier phases will also be eligible for spot admissions. It is the last opportunity for students to get admission in undergraduate courses in degree colleges across the State.

