A year after gold heist was cracked, no sign of articles

In the sensational robbery case, police arrested eight persons in March last year, but recovered only 100 gm of the 4.7 kg stolen gold 

Published: 22nd August 2019 03:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2019 03:58 AM   |  A+A-

By B kartheek
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  On March 6, 2018, eight persons were arrested on charges of stealing 4.7 kg gold worth Rs 1.7 crore. However, even after a year, justice eludes the victims, as the police have recovered only 100 gm of gold, and some pearl ornaments. The victims allege that police have failed in recovering the entire loot, and that they have been kept in the dark about the case’s progress.

On the fateful day, at around 11 am, a group of dacoits comprising 12 armed persons broke into a gold workshop which runs in a residential building at Moosabowli, Charminar. According to the victims, the robbers robbed around 4.7 kg of gold at knife-point, while they were at work. The burglars gagged and tied-up them up using plasters and ropes, and decamped with the gold after breaking open the almirah.

Nethai Das and his son Sahed Das ran the jewellery making unit by taking orders from the jewellery shops. Before the incident, they employed as many as 21 workers and all were present at the time of the robbery. After the incident, they have shifted to a tiny place, as their business has collapsed.

Speaking to Express, Sahed questioned: “The police have arrested the accused persons, however, there is no recovery. Where did my valuables go?” He further commented, “chor ka zamana bangaya (it has become a burglars paradise). All our hard-earned money was looted in minutes, leaving us miserable.” 

He added that they had taken loans from banks to buy gold, and the banks are now pressurising them to pay up.  Interestingly, hours after the burglary, the police arrested eight persons including the kingpin, but failed to recover the property. All the accused are out on bail, and the police yet to file a charge sheet.A police officer with the South zone, said, “Efforts were made to recover the property, but in vain. We are hopeful that we will recover the property intact after arresting the four other accused, who are still absconding.”  

