Brutal murder followed by eerily calm behaviour common to both crimes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The recent murders of a retired railway employee by his own son, and that of a 12-year-old girl by her stepmother in the city, have sent shockwaves among the denizens, especially due to the sheer brutality involved in the crimes. The most shocking aspect remains the unnervingly calm and normal demeanour of the killers, both before and after the murders, and especially in the presence of the bodies inside their homes.

Sutari Maruti’s son Kishan, wife Gaya, and daughter Prafful, lived in the same house with his chopped body parts for over 48 hours. Meanwhile, P Nagamani stayed with her step-daughter Jyothika’s body for more than 12 hours. The two cases, however, are different in two key aspects. While it was the son who butchered his father in the first case, the step-daughter was murdered by the woman in the latter. Secondly, Maruti’s family did not dispose of his body while Nagamani dumped her step-daughter’s body in the garbage dump near her house.

And yet, the two incidents are quite similar in terms of the brutality meted out by the perpetrators who wanted to get rid of the victims, as the latter had been troubling them for various reasons. Inquiries also revealed that like Kishan who took a good amount of time to dismember his father’s body with neat cuts, Nagamani also took a good amount of time to peel off Jyothika’s facial skin.

Maruthi, was an alcoholic and regularly harassed his family while 12-year-old Jyothika was not approving of her father’s second marriage and reportedly blamed her stepmother for her father’s lack of care towards herself.

What experts say...

Dr M Gowri Devi, senior psychiatrist, opined that persons involving in such brutal crimes are away from social norms, exhibit impulsive behaviours, and have no empathy for fellow beings. Sharing the same opinion, Dr Preeti Swaroop, psychiatrist, said such people could have a shared psychosis. “It could also be that all of them were of the belief that if the victim is gone, they will be freed”