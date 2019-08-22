Home Cities Hyderabad

Brutal murder followed by eerily calm behaviour common to both crimes

Sutari Maruti’s son Kishan, wife Gaya, and daughter Prafful, lived in the same house with his chopped body parts for over 48 hours.

Published: 22nd August 2019 03:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2019 03:51 AM   |  A+A-

honour killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Image for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The recent murders of a retired railway employee by his own son, and that of a 12-year-old girl by her stepmother in the city, have sent shockwaves among the denizens, especially due to the sheer brutality involved in the crimes. The most shocking aspect remains the unnervingly calm and normal demeanour of the killers, both before and after the murders, and especially in the presence of the bodies inside their homes. 

Sutari Maruti’s son Kishan, wife Gaya, and daughter Prafful, lived in the same house with his chopped body parts for over 48 hours. Meanwhile, P Nagamani stayed with her step-daughter Jyothika’s body for more than 12 hours. The two cases, however, are different in two key aspects. While it was the son who butchered his father in the first case, the step-daughter was murdered by the woman in the latter. Secondly, Maruti’s family did not dispose of his body while Nagamani dumped her step-daughter’s body in the garbage dump near her house. 

And yet, the two incidents are quite similar in terms of the brutality meted out by the perpetrators who wanted to get rid of the victims, as the latter had been troubling them for various reasons. Inquiries also revealed that like Kishan who took a good amount of time to dismember his father’s body with neat cuts, Nagamani also took a good amount of time to peel off Jyothika’s facial skin.

Maruthi, was an alcoholic and regularly harassed his family while 12-year-old Jyothika was not approving of her father’s second marriage and reportedly blamed her stepmother for her father’s lack of care towards herself.

What experts say...
Dr M Gowri Devi, senior psychiatrist, opined that persons involving in such brutal crimes are away from social norms, exhibit impulsive behaviours, and have no empathy for fellow beings. Sharing the same opinion, Dr Preeti Swaroop, psychiatrist, said such people could have a shared psychosis. “It could also be that all of them were of the belief that if the victim is gone, they will be freed”

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
retired railway employee railway employee murder
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ICC Test Championship: Can Team India solve its selection dilemma ahead of West Indies Test?
Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference on the arrest of P. Chidambaram at AICC in New Delhi on Thursday. (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
No offence disclosed against P Chidambaram: Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp