Home Cities Hyderabad

Company to pay Rs 50000, replace defective bike 

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum-III has directed a private two-wheeler company to pay a compensation of `50,000 to one of its customers for selling a defective two-wheeler.

Published: 22nd August 2019 03:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2019 03:55 AM   |  A+A-

Honda

Honda Motor Co. headquarters. (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum-III has directed a private two-wheeler company to pay a compensation of Rs 50,000 to one of its customers for selling a defective two-wheeler. The order came on a complaint filed by a 30-year-old woman from Kukatpally. According to the complainant, she purchased a Honda DIO in December 2016 from Raam Two Wheelers India Pvt Ltd for `50,883. She claimed that just a few days after the purchase, the vehicle started malfunctioning.

When the complainant asked the company to replace it with a new one, the company refused to do so. Following this, she filed a complaint with the Forum.  In its defense, the opposite party said that there were minor issues with the vehicle, which were resolved by the company.

The Forum in its verdict said the private company should pay compensation as when a customer purchases a brand new vehicle, they rarely expect technical snags to crop up at regular intervals. The whole purpose of investing in a new vehicle is lost if it has to be repaired constantly.

The Forum asked the company to replace the vehicle and also award a compensation of `50,000 for the hardship suffered, by the complainant. Time for compliance is 30 days, failing which the complainant is entitled to get interest at 7 per cent pa, said the order.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum-III Kukatpally Honda DIO
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ICC Test Championship: Can Team India solve its selection dilemma ahead of West Indies Test?
Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference on the arrest of P. Chidambaram at AICC in New Delhi on Thursday. (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
No offence disclosed against P Chidambaram: Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp