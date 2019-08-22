Company to pay Rs 50000, replace defective bike 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum-III has directed a private two-wheeler company to pay a compensation of Rs 50,000 to one of its customers for selling a defective two-wheeler. The order came on a complaint filed by a 30-year-old woman from Kukatpally. According to the complainant, she purchased a Honda DIO in December 2016 from Raam Two Wheelers India Pvt Ltd for `50,883. She claimed that just a few days after the purchase, the vehicle started malfunctioning.

When the complainant asked the company to replace it with a new one, the company refused to do so. Following this, she filed a complaint with the Forum. In its defense, the opposite party said that there were minor issues with the vehicle, which were resolved by the company.

The Forum in its verdict said the private company should pay compensation as when a customer purchases a brand new vehicle, they rarely expect technical snags to crop up at regular intervals. The whole purpose of investing in a new vehicle is lost if it has to be repaired constantly.

The Forum asked the company to replace the vehicle and also award a compensation of `50,000 for the hardship suffered, by the complainant. Time for compliance is 30 days, failing which the complainant is entitled to get interest at 7 per cent pa, said the order.