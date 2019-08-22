ESIC Hospital to get OPD block at a cost of  Rs 124 crore

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The only super speciality ESIC Hospital in the State is all set to get a new Out-Patient Department. Santosh Kumar Gangwar, Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment, on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for the `124 crore project which is estimated to be finished within two years. The OPD block will be constructed on 27,000 square metres and cater to multidisciplinary services including audio and speech therapy, dermatology, pulmonology and ophthalmology.

The ESIC is currently implemented in all the 31 districts of Telangana covering more than 18.18 lakh insured employees in about 62,500 factories and establishments catering to more than 70.53 lakh beneficiaries. The cashless medicare is provided through a network of 70 dispensaries, two diagnostic centres, four hospitals run by the State government and one ESIC super-speciality hospital. The 150-bedded super speciality and 470-bedded medical college hospital is equipped with state-of-the-art equipment such as Modular Operation Theatres, ICU, CT and MRI Scan.

Meanwhile, Ch Malla Reddy, Telangana Minister for Labour and Employment, spoke about the issues faced by patients at the subsidiary ESIC hospitals across the State. Urging Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy, to extend his support, Malla Reddy said, “I would like to request the Centre to turn the ESI dispensary in Medchal into an 800-bedded hospital, and add more beds to the ESIC Super speciality Hospital in Sanathnagar and also turn it into a 1000-bedded hospital.

The ESI Hospital in Nacharam also require more support and funding for its upkeep and proper functioning,” he said.“The ESIC Hospital was provided a grant of `20 crore for cancer research and facilities,” he further added.

ESIC opts out of PPP, gets in-house dialysis unit

Hyderabad: The ESIC super speciality hospital in Sanath Nagar has finally done away with it’s PPP to treat patients who require dialysis. The hospital now has its own in-house dialysis unit in the nephrology department after opting out of its partnership with Nephroplus. Kidney patients’ associations across the State have often complained about the lack of facilities and medications at the ESIC’s nephrology department and dispensaries. In a move to strengthen the department, the hospital has acquired five dialysis machines. These five dialysis machines will cater to over 15 to 20 patients daily.