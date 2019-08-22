Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad collegians say volunteering gives them joy, work experience

From finding innovative ways to cheer runners to motivating young runners, students say they have a field time working for city marathons 

Published: 22nd August 2019 04:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2019 04:37 AM   |  A+A-

Airtel Hyderabad Marathon volunteers (Photo |EPS)

By Aarti Sreenath
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ever guessed who actually work behind the scenes for events that involve thousands of citizens? Young collegians who want to gain some work experience, some brownie points and also some do some networking while on the ground. We met a few enthusiastic volunteers who will be working for Airtel Hyderabad Marathon which will take place in the city on August 24 and 25.  

The volunteers who are gearing up for the big weekend say they are excited. Some of them had volunteered in the previous marathons. Most of the volunteers are students from city engineering and degree colleges. Says Nallamaddi Hemanth Reddy, “Volunteers like me have to report at our respective locations at around 4 am on the event day. We are given our T-shirts and are made to arrange water bottles, energy drinks, biscuits and whatever needs to be distributed to the runners”. 

Radhika Desai, a CA student says, “As I’ve been volunteering for so many years now, I keep bringing new ideas like offering placards to young kids with words to cheer the older lot”. Nikhil from Tapasya Degree College, a first-time volunteer says, “I came to know about the marathon from Stumagz, an online platform that connects students, faculty and corporates around India, one of the outreach partners of the marathon.” 

Vishwanath, a B Tech student, says that he is looking forward to volunteering for the first time and is practising innovative methods of cheering the runners. Vinay from VJIT has been volunteering for the last three years and he enjoys doing this work. He says,” We work along with the government and the police department for such events.

 The NSS wing of our college informed us of the marathon and a handful of us registered for it.” Varun from AHM says, “Colleges and their students get visibility at such events. Babita Rajmohan, Placements Officer of St Mary’s Degree College says, “Our students have been associated with AHM since 2012 and every year we send around 250 student volunteers who are proactive. 

Our college music band has been performed live to cheer the runners at some of the aid stations entirely manned by the students of St Mary’s College.” Shiv Kosgi, the Operation Manager for Hyderabad Runners, opines, “Marathons provide people with an opportunity to do something beyond their daily routine to maintain a healthy lifestyle. We benefit from the volunteers and they from us. It is a win-win,” he adds.  The collegians say they are now warming up to be able and agile to be able to be in their best form for the big weekend. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Airtel Hyderabad Marathon St Mary’s Degree College
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ICC Test Championship: Can Team India solve its selection dilemma ahead of West Indies Test?
Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference on the arrest of P. Chidambaram at AICC in New Delhi on Thursday. (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
No offence disclosed against P Chidambaram: Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp