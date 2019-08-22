Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad in line for UNESCO’s Creative Cities Network?

City’s gastronomy places it with 3 others from India on the shortlist

Published: 22nd August 2019 04:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2019 04:07 AM   |  A+A-

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) headquarters in Paris. (File | AFP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  After a top UNESCO official concluded her visit to Hyderabad recently, it has come to the fore that the city is in contention for being included in the international agency’s Creative Cities Network (UCCN). Sources have confirmed that in June this year, an application for inclusion in the UNESCO Creative Cities Network, was sent by the State government. Hyderabad was looking to be included under the ‘gastronomy’ category.

UNESCO India received a total of nine applications, of which it forwarded four, including Hyderabad, to its headquarters in Paris. On the condition of anonymity, a UNESCO official said that the results will be announced by UCCN Paris next month. 

Created in 2004, the UCCN was aimed at placing creativity and cultural industries at the heart of developmental and cooperation plans at the local and international levels, respectively. Needless to say, if Hyderabad figures in the list, which already comprises Indian cities of Chennai and Jaipur, it would bolster its creative industries. 

As Express had reported earlier, the idea of including Hyderabad in UCCN was first discussed when the chief of UNESCO’s culture department and programme specialist, Junhi Han, visited the city in March 2019. While the officials dismissed these visits as personal in nature, a source told Express that UNESCO was conducting a research with an aim to find out the impact of urban development on age-old heritage structures in the city.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UNESCO official unesco officials hyderabad tour UCCN UNESCO Creative Cities Network gastronomy UCCN Paris
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ICC Test Championship: Can Team India solve its selection dilemma ahead of West Indies Test?
Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference on the arrest of P. Chidambaram at AICC in New Delhi on Thursday. (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
No offence disclosed against P Chidambaram: Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp